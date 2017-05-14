BANGUI - A Moroccan UN peacekeeper was killed Saturday in an attack in the Central African Republic’s southeast, close to where five other peacekeepers also lost their lives in recent days, the United Nations said. An overnight attack targeted civilians in the town of Bangassou as well as a UN mission field office and “in the firefight, one peacekeeper of the Moroccan contingent died from gunshot injuries”, the UN mission MINUSCA said in a statement.