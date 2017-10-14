Indian troops martyred two more Kashmiri youths today in Pulwama district of Indian-held Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youths during a siege and search operation in Litter area of the district.

People took to the streets in retaliation and started demonstrations against the killings. They raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans and pelted stones at the Indian forces.

The security forces fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring dozens.

At least three persons were hit by bullets, hospital sources said.