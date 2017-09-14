A teenage boy killed himself after he was bullied because he was good-looking and girls were attracted to him, his parents have said following an inquest, reported The Telegraph.

Brandon Rayat, 15, hanged himself in his bedroom after months of being tormented by other teenagers who called him a "paedophile", sent him messages from a social media account in the name of Jimmy Savile and threatened to rape his mother.

The schoolboy, from Leicester, suffered both physical and mental abuse as well as "online torture" at the hands of bullies, every day for over a year until he could no longer attend school, and refused to leave his home for fear of seeing his tormentors, it was said.

His mother, Mina, who quit her job as a hairdresser to support her son, said: "The bullies got in his head and sucked the life out of him, it just wasn't Brandon.

"Brandon was a handsome boy and a lot of girls took a shine to him as he got older. I think the bullies were jealous of that.

"He even shaved his hair off so he could be like them - he just wanted to be accepted. He wanted to go to university and become a doctor. He had his whole life planned out, but these boys were relentless.



"He used to love school, but within a few weeks of the bullying starting, he was asking us to move to another country so he would never see them again."

Mina and Raj, Brandon's father, only realised that the bullying was serious when he had a breakdown.

Mina said: "Some of his friends told us that he got a lot of attention from girls at school who liked him and that went against him.

"He had started telling me he didn't want to go school and that he didn't like the people there, but I didn't realise how bad thing were until he had the breakdown.

"He came running into the house one day and he was screaming, 'I want to die, I want to die'. I had never seen him like this before so I made a GP appointment."

Brandon was then referred to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), where he attended 11 appointments.

Despite his parents begging mental health professionals to hospitalise their son, they were told it would only increase his anxiety levels, it was said.

At an inquest into Brandon's death last month, a coroner concluded that Brandon took his own life and that opportunities had been missed by mental health services to assess him face-to-face after he had told a psychiatrist 11 days before his death that he had tried to kill himself.



Since the inquest, CAMHS has introduced an outreach crisis team so mental health professionals can treat children in their homes.