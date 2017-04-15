An angry former Afghan President, Hamid Karzai, on Saturday lashed out at government and the US over Thursday night’s bombing of Achin district in Nangarhar.

Karzai said he did not recognize “this symbolic government,” and has decided to work to get rid of US troops in the country.

He criticized government for “allowing the US to drop such a big non-nuclear bomb. If govt approved it, the act is treason." He said the bombing was an insult to Afghanistan and that the US was just using ISIS as an excuse.

According to him Thursday’s bombing had been pre-planned and it had been to test a weapon of mass destruction. Karzai also said it was a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and a violation of the environment. He implied that villagers in the region had been evacuated from the area ahead of the bombing and questioned why the US had waited two years to take action against ISIS.

It was around mid-2015 that the group first emerged in the eastern province.

He said that following Thursday’s move he had decided to take a stand “to rescue Afghanistan from US terror”.

Karzai’s remarks come just two days after the US on Thursday night fired off a Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), commonly known as the Mother of All Bombs, against a ISIS tunnel complex in the remote area of Nangarhar.

The move was met with mixed reactions but the national unity government has confirmed it was aware of the plan ahead of the bombing.