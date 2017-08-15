A car has crashed into a pizzeria in a village east of the French capital Paris, killing a girl and injuring 12 other people, four of them seriously; reported BBC.

The driver of the BMW was arrested after the vehicle hit the terrace of the cafe in Sept-Sorts, near La Ferté-sous-Jouarre, French media say.

An interior ministry spokesman told the BBC the driver was 32 and French.

While his actions are said to have been deliberate, the incident is not being treated as a terror attack.

He had, the spokesman said, tried to kill himself a few days ago. It appears he had no previous criminal record.

According to RTL radio, he told police had weapons in the car.

First reports gave the age of the dead girl as eight but later she was said to have been 13.

Her little brother is among those injured, police sources told AFP news agency.

The incident in Sept-Sorts, a small village 55km (34 miles) east of Paris, happened around 20:30 (18:30 GMT).

"Half of the car entered the restaurant and knocked down all the customers and staff in its way," a soldier was quoted as saying by Le Parisien newspaper.

France and a number of other countries have seen deadly vehicle attacks on civilians, notably in the French city of Nice on Bastille Day 2016 when 84 people were killed.

Last week, a man rammed a group of soldiers in Paris, injuring six of them, before being shot and injured by police as he tried to escape.