WASHINGTON - US officials announced Monday the arrest of a man who sought to detonate a bomb in Oklahoma City reminiscent of the deadly 1995 bombing by anti-government extremist Timothy McVeigh in the same city. Jerry Varnell, 23, was arrested Saturday after attempting to trigger what he thought was an ammonium nitrate fertilizer bomb - like McVeigh's - outside a BancFirst branch in the center of the city, according to a criminal complaint filed in Oklahoma district court. Varnell told an undercover FBI agent and a cooperating source he wanted to attack the government, with his initial target the Federal Reserve in Washington, eight blocks from the White House.
Man arrested for planning bomb in Oklahoma City
