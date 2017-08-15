NEW DELHI: "Neither bullets nor brickbats will solve the Kashmir issue, only love will," Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi said on Tuesday in his speech marking India's 71st Independence Day.

The Prime Minister further added that no leniency will be shown regarding terrorism; however, violence in the name of faith cannot be condoned.

Modi touched on various topics including the Kashmir issue, sectarian violence, terrorism, development, technology, corruption and the responsibility of citizens towards a vibrant democracy during his hour long speech in the landmark Red Fort.

"I want to tell the youth of Kashmir and I've said this time and time again, come into the mainstream, you have a right to speak in a democracy," the PM said.

He added that his government is committed to restoring "the lost glory" of Kashmir and its status as 'heaven on earth'.