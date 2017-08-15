At a time when the entire India, especially areas neighbouring the Indian capital are on high alert for Independence Day, an Indian Army soldier returning home on vacation allegedly made a hoax call to stop a train because he did not want to miss it. The call triggered a security alert and the train was thoroughly searched. After the soldier's role was discovered, he was arrested and booked. Reported, The Times of India.



On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the New Delhi-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express was halted and searched for nearly two hours after the Delhi control room received a bomb threat call. The combing operation started at 11pm, but no explosive was found. Later, when police traced the hoax caller ID, they located the soldier on the same train. Police arrested the man and took him for questioning.



The accused man was identified as Naik Mohammad Ali, with the 27th Air Defence Regiment. Ali was posted in Jalandhar and was returning home to Secunderabad to settle a marital dispute.



Manikant Sharma, station officer of GRP Agra Cantt station said, "We have arrested the jawan and booked him under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC. After causing a security alert leading to searches and the train being held up, Ali misbehaved with railway staff during questioning."

Divisional commercial manager of Agra division, Sanchit Tyagi, said, "The jawan was coming from Jalandhar. Since there was no direct train for Secunderabad, he had to board another train from Delhi. After reaching Delhi on Saturday evening, Ali got confused between New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations. Finally when someone told him that his train would depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin with only a few minutes to spare, Ali panicked and thought of making a hoax call to delay the train. By the time the police reacted, the train had left the platform, although had actually managed to board it by then."

Since the train had no halt between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Agra Cantt, the GRP decided to search the train at Agra.

On condition of anonymity a military official said, "It was a very unfortunate incident. The jawan was already under stress due to marital issues, and the confusion in Delhi about the railway station further prompted him to take a wrong decision, that too on the eve of Independence Day."

"We hope he will be out on bail in the next two to three days. Later on the army will conduct its own investigation," the official added.