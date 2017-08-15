In an ‘open’ letter to Trump, Afghan Taliban call for US forces to be withdrawn from Afghanistan. The Taliban have reiterated their claim that US troops depart after 16 years of so-called humanitarian intervention.

In a 1,600 word long note written in English that was sent to journalists today, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Trump had already recognized the error made by his predecessors with regards to military strategy. He added that Trump should take control of the US Afghan policy from the US military, and withdraw forces from the country rather than add to the number of troops occupying the country.

The note also says that only a US withdrawal would “truly deliver American troops from harm’s way” and bring about "an end to an inherited war."

In a statement made by the US Defence Secretary, it is reported that Trump’s new strategy in Afghanistan would include a regional context, with a special focus on Pakistan. The strategy may increase the number of troops on the ground, but it will also reevaluate what the troops are currently doing on the ground.

There is some antagonism to this change of affairs, with officials voicing if increase in troops could do anything to stabilize the disintegrating security.

Since the war began in 2001, 2,300 Americans have lost their lives in Afghanistan, and 17,000 have been injured.

As of US military assessments in February, the Afghan government currently controls only 59.7% of the territory, which is a 11 percent decrease from the same time in 2016. This data was released by the US Special Instructor General for Afghan Reconstruction.