A train has derailed at London Waterloo; reported The Independent.

South West Trains warned passengers to avoid the station said it was dealing with an "operational incident".

Images showed the front carriage of a train leaning against a freight car, having apparently crashed into it.

London Ambulance Service said its paramedics had been called.

It said: "We checked over three patients following the train derailment at #Waterloo this morning. Thankfully they did not need to go to hospital."

South West Trains said on its website: "There is a fault with a set of points on one of the lines approaching London Waterloo.

"This means that South West Trains are unable to use one of the five lines into and out of the station.

"This is expected to cause some delays to services, while trains use the available lines.

"In addition, South West Trains are investigating a problem near Waterloo station, which is expected to cause some further delay."

Disruption is expected all day, it said. The operator clarified on Twitter that the points failure was at a different location to the derailment.

London Waterloo is currently undergoing multi-million-pound expansion work to increase capacity.

A number of platforms are closed.