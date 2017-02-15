BANGALORE - Russia is close to finalising a deal to build helicopters in India, an executive said Tuesday, a move that would boost Narendra Modi's ambitions to manufacture defence hardware locally.

India is the world's top defence importer and is seeking to revamp its Soviet-era military equipment against an increasingly assertive China. Modi has been encouraging foreign firms to work with local contractors under a "Make in India" campaign, to reduce India's reliance on costly imports. Russia and India first flagged plans for a joint partnership to build Kamov helicopters - a twin-engine chopper used for military and civilian purposes - in 2015. But India has increasingly turned to the United States and France, rather than traditional ally Russia, for its military hardware in recent years. Two Russian firms - Russian Helicopters and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport - are on the brink of finalising a joint venture with India's state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, according to reports.

Viktor Kladov from Rostec, the parent company of Rosoboronexport, said the joint venture would be completed in "one to two months".

"We have conducted multiple negotiations, most recently in January this year," Kladov was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.

"The document work for the joint venture has been completed and they have been sent for registration with the relevant government bodies."

The helicopters will replace India's ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.

President Vladimir Putin has been seeking to seal deals with India to help revive Russia's recession-hit economy, following sliding oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

Kladov said he hoped the Kamov choppers would eventually be exported to India's neighbours once the production line was up and running.

"These helicopters are versatile and modular, so they can be used in military, search and rescue, medical and transport tasks," he said.

"It is possible that the regional market, the neighbouring countries may be interested and the choppers can become export products on their own."

India will open a second production line for its light combat aircraft, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday, pressing ahead with a home-grown plane the military has had doubts over for years.

The Tejas fighter entered service last year, 33 years after it was approved as the country sought to build a modern fighter from scratch for an air force that was entirely dependent on foreign - mostly Soviet-origin - aircraft.

But the single-engine plane remains dogged by production delays at state-run Hindustan Aeronautics and only three have so far entered the air force.

Parrikar said the government had just approved an investment of 1.36 billion Indian rupees ($203.47 million) for HAL to lay a second production line to ramp up production of the indigenous fighter.

"We are fully committed to the LCA. In another three months, work on the second line will start," he told reporters on the sidelines of India's biggest air show, where the home-grown fighter was showcased.

Parrikar said two production lines will together produce 16 aircraft to meet the needs of the air force, which is trying to replace its ageing Russian MiG-21 planes.

The Indian navy, however, has rejected the naval version of the Tejas saying it is too heavy to fly from its aircraft carriers and has instead won government approval to buy 57 planes from abroad.

Parrikar said the navy wanted a twin-engine fighter to operate from its carrier and a stronger landing gear. "They are supportive of the LCA programme, they have made a financial contribution to it."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is pushing for the military to cut its dependence on foreign imports and insisting that even foreign manufacturers make their products in India in collaboration with an Indian partner.