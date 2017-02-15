UNITED NATIONS - The UN Security Council (UNSC) has condemned North Korea’s recent missile launch, calling on its 15 members to “redouble efforts” to implement the sanctions already slapped on Pyongyang over its missile work.

“The members of the Security Council deplore all the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) ballistic missile activities, including these launches,” the 15-member Council said in a statement on Monday, referring to an earlier such test by Pyongyang last October.

The council “called upon all member states to redouble their efforts to implement fully the measures imposed on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea by the Security Council,” according to the statement. The statement was issued following a UNSC emergency meeting, which was held on Monday at the request of the US, South Korea and Japan a day after North Korea launched the missile near the western city of Kusong. The outcome of Tuesday’s session pleased Japan, with Tokyo’s ambassador to the world body, Koro Bessho, saying “there was unanimity in condemning the launch and an expression of concern about the situation.”

The US envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, also said in a statement after the Security Council meeting on Monday that “it is time to hold North Korea accountable – not with our words, but with our actions.” Haley’s tough statement echoes President Donald Trump’s remarks who said on Monday, “Obviously North Korea is a big, big problem and we will deal with that very strongly.”

North Korea’s missile flew east about 500 kilometres after the launch before falling into the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea’s Defence Ministry. Pyongyang later described the test as successful.

On Tuesday, the South’s Yonhap News Agency cited the country’s intelligence agency as saying that the new type of ballistic missile put to test by Pyongyang has a range of over 2,000 kilometres.

Pyongyang says it is developing its missile and nuclear programmes as deterrence against the United States, stressing that it will not abandon the programmes unless the US ends hostilities toward the country.

North Korea also regards all such sanctions as a violation of its sovereignty and right to self-defence.

The North’s latest missile test came weeks before the start of annual Washington-Seoul war games.

The joint large-scale drills, which are held in South Korea every year, are slammed by Pyongyang as rehearsals for war.

In another development on Tuesday, South Korea’s Defence Ministry submitted a report to a parliamentary committee, saying the US had agreed to deploy strategic assets for the upcoming military manoeuvres.

Media quoted the report as saying that the strategic weapons could include F-22 stealth aircraft and a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. The two neighbours remain technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

\