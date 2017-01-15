LONDON: The Duke of Cambridge is to end his career as a Norfolk-based helicopter pilot this year and move his family to London to take on full-time royal duties.

In what is described as a “big shift” in Prince William’s approach to his royal role, the duke will leave his job with the East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer. He and the Duchess of Cambridge will make Kensington Palace their permanent base from the autumn, when Prince George will start school in the capital. Princess Charlotte is expected to attend a London nursery.

The move follows months of discussion within the royal family, who are said to have been “very supportive” of William’s decision. The duke recently addressed suggestions that he had become a “reluctant”.