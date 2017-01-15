ISTANBUL: A pro-Kurdish lawmaker has been temporarily suspended from the Turkish parliament for saying the word "genocide" during heated discussions on changes to the constitution, state media has said. Member of parliament for the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Garo Paylan said four communities had been lost and "driven from these lands in large massacres (and) genocides," referring to Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks and Jews, according to Anadolu Agency. Videos showed lawmakers from the pro-government Justice and Development Party (AKP) angrily interrupting Paylan's speech. - AFP

He has been banned from attending three sessions in the parliament, which is currently voting on provisions in a controversial bill to change the constitution and increase presidential powers under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.