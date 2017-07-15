WASHINGTON: An all-girls robotics team from Afghanistan has arrived in Washington following a last-minute intervention by President Donald Trump.

The six girls landed early Saturday at Washington Dulles International Airport after a journey from their hometown of Herat, Afghanistan. They were greeted by Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United States.

The girls will participate in the three-day competition starting Sunday in the U.S. capital.

Ambassador Alice Wells is the acting U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan. She says in an interview that the girls symbolize Afghanistan’s accomplishment with U.S. and global help to increase the role of women in Afghan society.

The team says they were twice denied visas by the U.S. Their situation attracted international attention and Trump intervened to have them “paroled” into the country without visas.