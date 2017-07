Three more Kashmiri youth have been killed by Indian troops today in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), reported Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

According to the KMS report, the youth were killed in a violent siege and search operation in Wantiwen area of the town.

The operation was underway at the time of publication, the KMS reported.

Citizens took to the streets in Satoora area of Tral to protest against the Indian army’s operation.