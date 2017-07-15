India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Charkhari, Brijbhushan Rajput, warned Muslims that they won’t be allowed to go on Haj pilgrimage if they create obstacles in the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya India, reported Hindustan Times.

He issued the warning through a video on his Facebook page.

“The Muslim community should respect the feelings (on the issue of Ram Temple) of 100 crore Hindus in the country. If they don’t do so, we will not respect their feelings too,” he said.

“If they (Muslims) create hindrance or stop construction of Ram Temple, their Haj pilgrimage will also be stopped,” Rajput said.

The MLA also called upon the people to avenge the killing of seven Amarnath pilgrims by “storming the houses of terrorists”.

Rajput demanded that the minority status of Muslims should be repealed and the subsidy given on Haj pilgrimage should be scrapped.

After putting up the video on his Facebook page, Rajput told HT it was not his statement but that of 100 crore Hindus.

Justifying his stand he said if Muslims were taking it as a threat then let it be. “I completely stand by what I have said in the video,” he said.

Rajput is a first-time BJP MLA from Charkhari, a constituency represented by senior leader Uma Bharti in 2012.

He is the son of former MP Ganga Charan Rajput who shot into limelight after he threatened to end his life outside the Congress headquarters when party president Sonia Gandhi refused to take over as the Prime Minister in 2004.