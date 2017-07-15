Paris - French President Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump marked France's national day together on Friday at a military parade which clearly delighted the US president and showcased the warming relations between the two leaders.

Macron invited Trump to be his guest of honour at the Bastille Day celebration, which featured French and American troops marching down the fabled Champs-Elysees in Paris, opening to a flypast by two US F-22 stealth fighters and climaxing in a roaring pass by French jets. Trump, 71, was frequently on his feet and applauding, while he and Macron again looked at ease in each other's company, leaning in to chat and touching each other on the shoulder.

"Nothing will ever separate us," Macron said during a speech at the end of parade, adding that Trump's presence was "the sign of a friendship across the ages" between their countries. The Paris parade this year marked the centenary of the United States entering World War I in 1917 and featured 63 planes, 29 helicopters, 241 horses and 3,720 soldiers, including US troops dressed in the brown uniform and gaiters of the Great War.

"It was a great honor to represent the United States at the magnificent #BastilleDay parade," Trump wrote on Twitter after his departure, which featured another long and muscular handshake between the men. "Congratulations President @EmmanuelMacron!" he added. But the celebrations were also tinged with mourning, one year on since a militant massacre in the Mediterranean city of Nice where a man drove a truck into a crowd, killing 86 people.

Macron, 39, rolled out the red carpet for Trump's two-day visit, hoping to improve relations and persuade the US president to change his mind about withdrawing from the global Paris agreement on climate change.

Trump said cryptically after their talks on Thursday that "something could happen with respect to the Paris accord... but we will talk about that over the coming period of time."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump praised French first lady Brigitte Macron for being in "such good shape" on Thursday during his state visit to France, according to a video on the French government's Facebook page.

Trump, 71, who has come under fire for his comments about women's appearances, and his wife, Melania, 47, met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte, 64, at Hotel des Invalides, where Napoleon Bonaparte and other French war heroes are buried.

After a tour, Trump turned to the French first lady, gestured toward her and said: "You're in such good shape."

After repeating the comment to the president, Trump turned back to Brigitte Macron and said: "Beautiful." Her response was unclear.

Social media immediately reacted to the video with many users denouncing Trump's comments as sexist.

"#Trump telling France's First Lady 'you're in such good shape' epitomizes men toeing the line between compliment & sexual harassment," wrote Twitter user Alex Berg (@AlexfromPhilly), a free-lance video producer and writer who works on feminist and gender issues.

Jen Siebel Newsom, a documentary maker and actress, (@JenSiebelNewsom) said on Twitter: "Mr. Trump - Women do not want to hear unsolicited remarks on what you think of their bodies. Its gross, and deeply inappropriate."

The White House declined to comment on the exchange. The couples dined together at a restaurant in the Eiffel Tower on Thursday night.

Brigitte Macron was once the 39-year-old French president's high school teacher. He is the country's youngest leader since Napoleon two centuries ago.

Trump has been denounced for comments deemed sexist, including criticizing the looks of former presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Carly Fiorina, comedian Rosie O'Donnell, media figure Ariana Huffington and models Kim Kardashian and Heidi Klum. His presidential campaign was rocked in October by the release of a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape in which he talked about grabbing women by the crotch.

Trump recently attacked MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski on Twitter, calling her “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and saying she was "bleeding badly from a facelift" at a gathering at his Florida resort around New Year's.

Trump had appeared isolated at a meeting of world leaders last weekend in Germany over his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris global climate change agreement and his protectionist stance on trade.

The warm body language between him and Macron seemed at odds with broader concerns about the transatlantic relationship since Trump's election victory in November last year. The two men enjoyed a "dinner between friends" on Thursday at a Michelin-starred restaurant on the Eiffel Tower.

Joined by their wives Brigitte and Melania, they tucked into beef with truffle sauce and warm strawberry and yogurt sorbet, with one of the most celebrated views in the world as their backdrop.

Trump also said Thursday that the bond between the US and France, as well as the friendship between him and Macron, was "unbreakable."

Despite their differences on climate change and trade, the two leaders focused on their close cooperation on fighting the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq during their talks.

Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 - the start of the French Revolution and a turning point in world history.

This year's celebrations are tinged by memories of last year's bloodbath in Nice, when a Tunisian man drove a truck into crowds of families following a fireworks display.

In less than three minutes, 86 people including 15 children were crushed to death and another 450 were injured. Of the dead, 37 were foreigners of 19 different nationalities.

Instead of fireworks this year on the Promenade des Anglais seafront boulevard, there will be candles, a memory book and a solemn speech by Macron.