DUBAI - A Saudi soldier was killed and another was wounded in a shooting attack on their patrol vehicle in the kingdom's Qatif province, the Interior Ministry said on Friday, which calling it a "terrorist crime". Qatif has seen protests for more rights for Shia and a series of deadly militant attacks on security forces which have mounted since Nimr al-Nimr, a Shia cleric convicted of inciting violence, was executed a year ago.