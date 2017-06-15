RAJKOT: A brutal case of honour killing has come to light in the city with the arrest of two brothers who allegedly kidnapped and poisoned their 26-year-old divorcee sister over a suspected love affair, according to Times of India.

The detection of crime branch (DCB) on Wednesday arrested Biraen Vala and his brother Rajvir, sons of a well-known private financier Bisu Vala, for the murder of their sister Poonam. DCB officials said that the duo's three accomplices - Raghu Gida of Jasdan, Gautam Vala of Dadva village and Mahesh Giri of Junagadh - are still on the run. All five were charged with abduction, murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

H M Gadhvi, DCB police inspector, said Biren and Rajvir, along with three others abducted Poonam from their family home at Rashtriya Kala Kendra Society in the city on May 25 and took her to a farm in a village near Jasdan. "The brothers forcefully made Poonam drink poison which led to her death at the spot. Later, they even performed her last rites in order to destroy evidence," Gadhvi told media persons.

However, investigators started suspecting something fishy during the recording of the brothers' statements. On probing in detail, and questioning them again, it was revealed that they had killed Poonam.

Investigation by crime branch revealed that Poonam had recently divorced her husband after seven years of marriage in Mumbai and was living with her parents. "The main reason for murder was her alleged affair with some person who is yet to be identified," said a DCB official.

Police said that Poonam also had a verbal spat with her brothers over going abroad two days before she was murdered.