WASHINGTON - Indian-Americans are the most prominent ethnic minority in President Donald Trump’s largely white, male administration, according to a US media report.

With Nikki Haley as US ambassador to the United Nations, Ajit Pai as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission and Seema Verma nominated to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Indian-Americans have key roles in shaping administration policy, from international relations to internet access to health care, them report published by McClatchy newspapers said.

Another Indian-American, Harmeet Dhillon, a San Francisco trial lawyer who’s a member of the Republican National Committee, is a top candidate to lead the Justice Department’s civil rights division, the report said.

The Trump appointments coincide with a surge in the election of Indian-Americans to Congress, though all are Democrats. Washington state’s Pramila Jayapal last year became the first Indian-American woman elected to the House of Representatives, and California Senator Kamala Harris became the first woman of Indian descent elected to the Senate. California voters sent Sacramento’s Congressman Ami Bera back for another term and elected Congressman Ro Khanna in the San Francisco Bay Area. Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi was elected to represent Chicago’s western suburbs.

Indian-Americans voted overwhelmingly for Democrat Hillary Clinton last November, but their high levels of English proficiency and business acumen make them attractive to conservatives, said Karthick Ramakrishnan, a professor of public policy and political science at the University of California, Riverside, who studies Asian-American political trends.

Haley was twice elected South Carolina’s Republican governor. Pai, a Kansas native, served as Verizon’s general counsel. Verma was a hospital executive in Indianapolis.

“Indian-Americans have done well in the Republican Party and conservative circles,” Ramakrishnan said.

Indian-Americans voted 87 percent for Clinton and 9 percent for Trump, with the remaining voters choosing other candidates. In 2012, the first year Asian-American Decisions polled Indian-Americans, 83 percent voted for President Barack Obama, while 10 percent voted for Republican Mitt Romney.

EunSook Lee, director of the Asian American Pacific Islander Engagement Fund, a nonprofit organization that promotes the participation of Asian-Americans in the public sphere, attributed Trump’s low numbers to his campaign rhetoric on immigration.

“I think it certainly has to do with the type of messages and proposals that candidate Trump proposed, from the Muslim ban to the (Mexican border) wall,” she said. “Even if Indian-Americans are not necessarily Muslims or undocumented, they are aware of the implications of his rhetoric and posturing on their own population.”

Trump’s immigration policies include a temporary ban on refugees from several Muslim-majority countries and increased deportations of immigrants who are in the US illegally.

Recent bias-motivated attacks, including the shooting death of Garmin employee Srinivas Kuchibhotla at a Kansas tavern, may leave Indian-Americans wondering what Trump will do to protect minority communities from violence.

At least so far, though, Indian-Americans are the diversity of Trump’s administration.

With the exception of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is Chinese-American, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who’s African-American, Trump’s Cabinet picks have all been white men. Labor Secretary nominee Alexander Acosta, if confirmed, would be the first Latino member of Trump’s Cabinet.