According to Indian media outlet, The News Minute, Indian police registered a case on Saturday against BJP legislator Raja Singh Lodh, who described old city of Hyderabad as "mini Pakistan" and made some other objectionable remarks.

Singh, who is a member of Indian Telangana State Assembly from Goshamahal constituency in the city, had told a television channel in an interview that the Constitution and the law currently in force are not his priorities.

The controversial MLA also stated that he is preparing a private Army and training the youth with the lethal weapons to fight with others.

"His interview is provocative, promoting enmity among the public and leading to the disturbance of peace, public order and communal harmony," Deputy Commissioner of Indian Police V. Satyanarayana said.

A case under section 153-A of Indian Penal Code has been booked against him at Mir Chowk police station in the old city of Indian Hyderabad.

Raja Singh is a controversial figure and already has several cases of hate speech and trying to promote enmity between religions pending against him.

The police had earlier booked Singh for his statement that there was no place in India, for those who did not sing 'Vande Mataram'.

Before that, the police had booked another case on the legislator for threatening to 'behead anyone who opposes the construction of a Ram temple, at the disputed site at Ayodhya.