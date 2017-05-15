UNITED NATIONS - The United States and Japan on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on North Korea after Pyongyang carried out its latest missile test, diplomats said.

The meeting has been scheduled in principle for Tuesday afternoon, according to the UN mission of Uruguay, which currently holds the council’s presidency.

“There are no excuses that justify N. Korea’s actions,” Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, tweeted. “This was close to home for Russia. China can’t expect dialogue. This threat is real.”

In Brussels, Nato spokeswoman Oana Lungescu called Pyongyang’s move “a new flagrant breach of a series of United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” constituting “a threat to international peace and security.”