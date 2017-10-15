NICOSIA:- Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades announced on Saturday he would run for re-election in January to continue his efforts to reunite the divided island and sustain an economic recovery. "No matter what differences divide us today... in 2023 the one who succeeds me, if the people renew my mandate, will receive a free, modern state, perfectly compatible with the expectations of our people," Anastasiades told a gathering in Nicosia. Conservative Anastasiades, 71, had been widely expected to run again despite his failure to reach a peace deal after UN-backed reunification talks collapsed at a Swiss summit in July. –AFP