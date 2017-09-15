In the wake of latest terror incident in a train in London, President of America Donald Trump said that the internet should be cut off.

According to London Police, fire on a London subway train was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device. It was a terrorist incident and is being handled by the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit.

There were 18 people injured, with most suffering flash burns.There will be an increased police presence on London as the incident is investigated.

On twitter Donald Trump has condemned the incident and called the terrorist a looser. 


He further said that the internet should be cut off as its a recruiting tool,


Trump insists on travel ban and wants it to be done more forcefully,


He also compares action against ISIS with Obama Administration,


 