In the wake of latest terror incident in a train in London, President of America Donald Trump said that the internet should be cut off.

According to London Police, fire on a London subway train was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device. It was a terrorist incident and is being handled by the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit.

There were 18 people injured, with most suffering flash burns.There will be an increased police presence on London as the incident is investigated.

On twitter Donald Trump has condemned the incident and called the terrorist a looser.

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017





He further said that the internet should be cut off as its a recruiting tool,

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017





Trump insists on travel ban and wants it to be done more forcefully,

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017





He also compares action against ISIS with Obama Administration,

We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years.Must be proactive & nasty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017




