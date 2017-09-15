RIYADH:- A Saudi pilot was killed in Yemen while providing air support for an operation against Al-Qaeda militants, a Saudi-led coalition backing the government said on Thursday. The Saudi Royal Air Force plane crashed in the southern province of Abyan on Wednesday night "due to a technical failure," coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki told the official Saudi Press Agency. On the ground, coalition-backed Yemeni forces managed to drive Al-Qaeda militants from Abyan's Wadea district on Thursday, symbolic as the birthplace of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.–AFP