MUMBAI: According to Times of India, Indian Airport security agencies have received a specific tip off about a plan to hijack aircraft departing from Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad airport simultaneously on Sunday. The hijacks, which according to the information received will be carried out by a team of 23 people, have led to the security agencies to put all the three airports on high alert.

An Indian Airport Security Coordination Committee meeting was held on Saturday in response to the threat. It would be prudent for passengers who plan to board flights from these three airports to check-in on time and avoid last-minute delays.

"An email was sent by a woman who overheard 6 boys discussing a plan to simultaneously carry out hijacks from Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad airports," said a source. "A total of 23 people will be involved in the 3 hijacks which has been planned for Sunday," the source added.

O P Singh, Director-General CISF confirmed that the security agencies in these three airports have been put on high alert. "A number of security measures have been put in place. We have increased and strengthened the patrolling, access control. The number of security personnel deployed has been increased," Singh said.

The airport security agencies have also cordinated with the city police and other forces. Mumbai already has a city counter terrorism contingency plan, but in Hyderabad and Chennai it's currently being put in place.