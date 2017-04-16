KABUL: Russia has shown its willingness to host peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Shakib Mustaghni, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), said this in a press conference.

Representatives from Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Indiaattended the Moscow meeting on Friday.

Mustaghni said participants at the Moscow meeting had asked the Taliban to end the war and join the peace process.

“They have asked the Taliban to cut their ties with other terrorist groups, lay down their weapons and come to the negotiation table with the Afghan government,” he said.

According to him, a session about a regional consensus on peace in Afghanistan would be held in Kabul in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Defense Ministry commented on the session and said it was a force which had the responsibility to fight the war against the Taliban.

“We will use our latest facilities to eliminate those who commit subversive activities against peace, national security and sovereignty of the country,” the defense ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said.