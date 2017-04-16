COLOMBO: Sri Lankan soldiers dug through rubbish with their bare hands Saturday to pull out victims after a huge garbage mountain collapsed on their homes, killing at least 15 people. Four children were among the dead following Friday's incident at Kolonnawa on the northeastern edge of the capital, Colombo national hospital spokeswoman Pushpa Soysa said. The 300-foot high dump came crashing down on neighbouring homes Friday as the country marked the traditional new year.–AFP

"We remain on standby, some people who were pulled out of wrecked homes were brought in overnight," she told AFP. "The search operations are on, so we are expecting more victims to be brought in."