Srinagar/Mirpur - Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the globe yesterday observed India’s Independence Day as Black Day, to convey the message to the world that New Delhi is illegally occupying their homeland.

The day was marked by complete shutdown in the occupied part of Jammu and Kashmir, call for which had been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik. All government offices, business establishments including banks were closed, while roads wore a deserted look in the valley.

The authorities imposed curfew and other restrictions in Srinagar, while Indian troops and police personnel were deployed in strength in all major cities and towns of the occupied territory to prevent people from holding anti-India protests.

The roads were blocked with concertina wires. Special security measures were taken around Bakhshi Stadium, the main venue of the official function in Srinagar. Closed circuit TV cameras were used to monitor the movement of people while mobile phone and Internet services were suspended.

Police foiled an attempt by independent member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly Engineer Abdur Rasheed to hoist black flag at Bakshi Stadium. Police cane-charged dozens of his supporters who had gathered at Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar with black flags in their hands. Engineer Rasheed was detained and placed at Raj Bagh police station.

People took to the streets in Pampore area of Pulwama district against desecration of a mosque by pro-India elements. The protesters said that when they went to offer Fajr prayers in the mosque they found Indian flags painted on the walls. They shouted ‘Go India Go Back’ slogans.

The wife of APHC General Secretary, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, through a letter informed the Indian authorities about the life threats being received by her husband inside the Delhi’s infamous Tihal Jail.

She also raised the issue of denial of medicines to Shabbir Ahmad Shah facing multiple ailments. Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement deplored that party Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad was not being released from Islamabad police station despite suffering from severe kidney pain.

The APHC-AJK chapter held a protest demonstration outside Indian High Commission in Islamabad against the spree of killings and brutalities unleashed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. Anti-India rallies were also held in Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad and other areas of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

The protest was against continued forced illegal occupation of a large part of Jammu and Kashmir by India. Another objective of the protest was to express deep concern over ruthless use of force against the innocent people of occupied Kashmir who were struggling for their right to self determination promised by the United Nations and India too through the UN resolutions.

Addressing the protest rallies in the AJK, speakers vehemently condemned the frequent incidents of unprovoked firing by the Indian troops on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary by the Indian army targeting the civilian population dwelling at the forward areas.