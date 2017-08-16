UNITED NATIONS: Hundreds of Sikh activists from North America staged a rally in front of the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday — India’s Independence Day — to demand independence for the Indian Punjab as they raised the “Khalistan” flag.

The Khalistan movement is a Sikh nationalist movement, which seeks to create a separate country called Khalistan in the Punjab region of South Asia. On India’s Independence Day, the Khalistan supporters held a protest like rally in front of the United Nation’s headquarter in New York, USA.

In the rally the protestors highlighted Indian atrocities on the Sikh community like the Operation Blue Star in 1984 which severely damaged the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the holiest Sikh shrine. The protestors demanded from the UN their separate homeland “Khalistan” and to stop Indian brutal acts against Sikhs in India.