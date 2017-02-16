India witnessed the maximum bombings in the world last year, even more than war-torn Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a report.

There were 406 such incidents, which include IED and ordnance explosive blasts, in the country. Iraq came second with almost half the number at 221, the report by the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) said though it did not mention the casualties.

After India and Iraq, Pakistan has been mentioned in the list, with 161 incidents during 2016. It is followed by Afghanistan where 132 bombings were recorded, 92 in Turkey, 71 in Thailand, 63 in South Africa, 56 in Syria, Egypt 42 and 29 in Bangladesh, among others.Out of the total 406 incidents reported in India during this period, 337 were triggered using IEDs while the rest 69 occurred using ordnance explosives like grenades or ammunition shells.

Moreover, the report states a maximum of 63 IED blasts took place in India in a week during 2016. March proved to be the deadliest month in India with a maximum of 42 incidents being recorded

“The data... has been obtained from police records available from time to time. This does not reflect the exact number and details of the incident,” the report added.

The NBDC report, published last week, also reported Jammu and Kashmir saw a rise of over 120% in blast and IED related incidents after the killing of militant Burhan Wani in the valley in July 2016.

While 14 IED bombing incidents were reported in J&K in 2015, the numbers went up to 31 last year.

“Jammu and Kashmir saw an increase in blast incidents and casualties particularly after the death of Burhan Wani,” the report read.