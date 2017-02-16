The Indian Army chief warned protesters yesterday in occupied Kashmir, who were waving Pakistan flags, that they would be treated as anti-nationalists.

The strong statement came from the Indian Army chief after he was joined by Prime Minister Narendra Singh Modi to pay tribute to two Indian soldiers who were killed during an operation in held-Kashmir on Tuesday. General Bipin Rawat further said that stone pelters would be treated as "overground workers of terrorists".

The Indian Army chief also said that those attempting to thwart security operations and waving flags of Pakistan would be treated as anti-nations. He further said that the army would not hesitate in opening fire on those who pelt stones at security forces.

There has been unrest in Indian occupied Kashmir ever since the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani. After Wani's killings, thousands of Kashmiris took to the streets to protest against his killing. Indian brutalities in the held-territory caused further escalation of tensions as angry protesters attacked Indian Army personnel with stones.

More than 80 people were killed by the Indian security forces and thousands were injured when the Indian Army used pellet guns to target unarmed innocent civilians.