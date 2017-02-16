BEIRUT - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country sought good relations with its Gulf Arab neighbours as he began a one-day trip to Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, his first since taking power in 2013.

Relations between predominantly Iran and the mainly Arab countries of the Gulf, particularly Saudi Arabia, remain strained over their support for opposing sides in the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

"The basis of the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is always good neighbourly relations with neighbours and the security of the Persian Gulf," Rouhani said, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Rouhani also said there should be greater unity between Shias and Sunnis, saying they had "coexisted side by side peacefully for hundreds of years", IRNA reported.

Omani state news agency ONA reported that the country's ruler, Sultan Qaboos, welcomed Rouhani with a 21 gun salute when he arrived at the al-Alam Palace in the capital Muscat. Omani media showed Qaboos receiving Rouhani outside the palace, the sultan's second public appearance since he returned from medical checks in Germany in April last year.

The agency said the two sides discussed ways for enhancing bilateral cooperation but gave no further details. Oman helped to mediate secret US-Iran talks in 2013 that led to the historic nuclear deal signed in Geneva two years later. Qaboos became the first Arab head of state to visit Iran after Rouhani took office.

Khamenei criticises Iran's president on economy ahead of vote

Iran's president must do more to improve the economy, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday in a rare public criticism from the supreme leader three months before Hassan Rouhani runs for re-election.

Unemployment, recession and inflation - issues that could win or lose an election - all remain major problems in the final month's of Rouhani's first four-year term, Khamenei said in a speech, according to the state broadcaster's website.

"I have asked the honourable president to advise his executive managers that management must take place with transparency, supervision and follow-up," Khamenei said.

"Otherwise if managers say 'This should take place' and another person says 'Of course' there will be no progress and no visible work will get done."

Rouhani is likely to run a campaign highlighting the economic benefits of the nuclear deal which opened Iran to international investment that had been lacking for years due to sanctions.

Many Iranians, however, say the benefits have yet to trickle down to them and any gains could be at risk due to President Donald Trump's dislike of the deal as well as US rhetoric that hints at some kind of military confrontation.

Khamenei's comments could give hardliners, who have not yet named an election candidate, a green light to more harshly criticise Rouhani.

In the speech, Khamenei also said calls for national reconciliation were "meaningless", a reference to comments by former reformist Mohammad Khatami who said the country should unite in the face of a hostile Trump administration.

Khamenei's rebuff may have been because Khatami's words were interpreted as a call to release Mirhossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karoubi, former presidential candidates who have been under house arrest for six years.

Reform-minded voters, many of whom supported Rouhani as well as Mousavi and Karoubi, are likely to see Khamenei's comment as aimed at them.