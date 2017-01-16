BENGALURU: A young Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, who was recently divorced, shot himself using his service rifle at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.

Suresh Gaekwad, 30, belonged to the D-company of the CISF, a specialised force reporting to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and sources said that he had reported to work at 7am as per schedule. "He was deputed near Tower-7 (a watch tower on the other side of the runway), and a little later he suddenly shot himself with his INSAS rifle," one of the sources said.

P Harsha, deputy commissioner of police (northeast), quoting from his conversation with the CISF commandant said that Gaekwad was going through a difficult phase in his life.

"We also interacted with some of his colleagues. We've found that he had recently been divorced from his wife and that it had impacted his life. He was upset in the past few weeks that preceded his suicide," he said.

While Gaekwad's suicide prima facie appears to be on personal grounds, it has to be juxtaposed with other goings-on relating to security forces in the country with the Centre and the Indian army's top brass having to fight off multiple claims of problems in the service last week.

Gaekwad's colleague, a CISF constable deployed in Bihar killed four seniors in a fragging case for not sanctioning leave, a BSF jawan had complained of bad food, and a jawan with an infantry battalion released a video complaining about the menial work Sahayaks (buddy) are made to do.

With only a preliminary inquiry complete, investigation into the death of Gaekwad will be carried out by the police. Harsha said that the forensic department's ballistic team has arrived at the spot and that it has begun its investigation.

Findings of the forensic team will reveal crucial details such as the distance from which the bullet was fired, its entry and exit points and if it indeed matches with Gaekwad's rifle. "These findings will be important in ascertaining the nature of death," an officer said.

While Harsha said that his team has not found any suicide note on the body, CISF sources, confirming Harsha's statement also said that Gaekwad was unhappy over his divorce for the past few weeks.

Sources in the know, told TOI: "An internal inquiry into his death will also be carried out." No official communication from the CISF has been made until 2.30pm.

