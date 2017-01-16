Srinagar : In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has urged the people to maintain brotherhood and harmony, saying some elements and agencies are hell bent to harm harmony among various sects in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that some agencies are trying their hard to flare tensions between various communities and sects and ‘we need to keep close vigil over these agencies’. He said that every possible step would be taken to make their sinister designs a failure, KMS reported.

He said that the recent people’s uprising had conveyed a strong message to oppressors and their henchmen in the territory and they in a bid to avenge people were trying to provoke people against each another.

Syed Ali Gilani expressed the hope that people would not allow the elements to disturb peace and brotherhood among various communities of the territory.