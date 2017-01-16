Srinagar : In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, on Monday.

The bodies were recovered from the debris of a residential house destroyed by Indian forces during a siege and search operation at Awoora in Pahalgam area of the district.

Police said that bodies have been identified as Adil Ahmad Reshi of Bijbehara, Abid Ahmad Sheikh of Satkipora and Masood Ahmad Shah of Bewoora areas of the district.

Indian police claimed that the three deceased were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, KMS reported.

Locals talking to media men said that Indian troops used heavy mortar shelling which destroyed a residential house.