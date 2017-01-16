There are reports of two shootings in clubs in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen, reports BBC News.

People attending the closing night of the BPM electronic music festival at the Blue Parrot club said they had heard shots.

Eyewitnesses said they thought as many as five people could have been killed but there has been no confirmation.

There are also reports of a second shooting at The Jungle venue, where another BPM event was taking place.

The festival, which is in its 10th year, is popular with foreign tourists, especially from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Sidney Charles tweeted that he was DJing at the time of the shooting in the Blue Parrot.

Video footage said to have been shot in Playa del Carmen shows people running from the Blue Parrot.

The BPM festival ran for 10 days and featured more than 375 musicians, DJs and artists.

It attracts thousands of electronic music fans from around the world.

One of the first to tweet about the incident was Scottish DJ Jackmaster (@Jackmaster). He said that "someone" had come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and opened fire.

"4-5 dead and many wounded," he tweeted.

Shootings in Mexican clubs are not unusual and are often linked to gang violence, but the venues targeted are normally those frequented by gang members rather than foreign tourists.