ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has left for Davos, Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum's annual meeting therein.

According to media report PM has flown to Switzerland to attend 47th 3-day meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF). PM will also meet Swiss President and address a conference on investment in Pakistan, the new Reality.

WEF Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab has extended the invitation to Prime Minister to attend the four-day meeting beginning from January 17, Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with heads of states and governments, as well as with business leaders on the sidelines of the meeting.

Among others, he will meet the new Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres and Swiss President Ms. Doris Leuthard, at Davos.

During these meeting PM will hold talks on matters related to attracting investors to Pakistan and bringing more improvement in economic situation of the country.

WEF has also invited former army chief of Pakistan Gen (Retd) Raheel Sharif who will deliver a lecture on counter terrorism in the meeting.

According to media reports over 3200 heads of states and government, public figures, top business leaders, academics and media leaders, politicians, artists including film maker Obaid Chinoy, Indian director Karan Johar and singer Shakira, social workers will participate in the meeting.