A small explosion in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, wounded one person on Friday, police said, adding that the device was a "ping pong" bomb hidden in a plastic bag.

The blast came a day after authorities said they had arrested a suspect in connection with an explosion last month at a military-run hospital in Bangkok that injured more than 20 people.

"It was in a plastic bag hidden in a bush and city cleaning staff went to pick it out and opened it, that was when it exploded," a police officer at the scene told Reuters.