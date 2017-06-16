Washington - The special counsel overseeing the probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election is also looking at whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct justice, media reports say, citing unnamed officials.

US President Donald Trump attacked what he called a “phoney story” on Thursday after a report that he is under investigation for possible obstruction of justice by the special counsel probing alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. “They made up a phoney collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phoney story. Nice,” Trump wrote on Twitter, later repeating his accusation that the probe is a “witch hunt.”

In what appears to be a pivotal shift in the investigation that has riveted Americans like no other in decades, the Washington Post said senior intelligence officials have agreed to be interviewed by investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller.

In a report published on Wednesday, the paper quoted five people briefed on the requests, saying those who agreed to be interviewed include national intelligence director Daniel Coats, Admiral Mike Rogers who heads the National Security Agency (NSA), and his recently departed deputy, Richard Ledgett.

The New York Times corroborated the report, citing a person briefed on the investigation.

It also quoted an intelligence official who said Mueller’s office had asked the NSA for documents related to the agency’s interactions with the administration as part of the investigation into Russian meddling into last year’s presidential election, and whether Trump campaign officials colluded with Moscow.

Mueller also has the authority to investigate whether Trump tried to obstruct justice amid mounting evidence that he pressured the FBI to drop an investigation into his former national security advisor, Mike Flynn.

Trump was forced to fire Flynn in February after he misled the White House about his contacts with Russian officials last year as a member of Trump’s transition team. The president vehemently denies any collusion between himself or any of his associates and Russia.

The shift toward investigating the US president began days after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director on May 9, the Post said.

Comey, who had been overseeing the bureau’s Russia investigation, says he had previously assured Trump he was not personally under investigation.

Recent reports have said Trump also requested help from Coats and Rogers to pressure Comey to end the investigation into Flynn’s activities.

Quoting officials, the Post said one event of interest to Mueller - a widely-respected former head of the FBI - is an exchange on March 22, when Coats told associates Trump had asked him to intervene with Comey to get him to back off from focusing on Flynn.

A few days later, Trump spoke separately with Coats and Rogers and asked them to issue public statements to the effect that there was no evidence of coordination between his campaign and Russia. Both men refused the president’s request, the Post said.

Coats and Rogers refused to answer questions about the matter during a Senate committee hearing last week.

Meanwhile, for the first time since he was elected, President Donald Trump is set to attend the US Supreme Court on Thursday, presenting a potentially awkward moment as the court weighs what to do about his contentious executive order that attempts to restrict US entry by people from six Muslim-majority countries.

Trump is scheduled to visit the ornate, marble-clad courthouse in Washington for the investiture of new Justice Neil Gorsuch, whose Senate confirmation in April was his first major accomplishment.

Attention will be focused on whether Trump, known for his off-the-cuff remarks and incendiary tweets, will follow the rules of an institution known for its courtesy and tradition.

The stakes are heightened by the fact that Trump’s so-called travel ban, one of his signature policies, is now before the justices after being blocked by lower courts.

The president is expected to sit in the courtroom during the brief ceremony in which Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the judicial oath to Gorsuch.

Trump is not expected to make a speech at the event, but he is likely to talk briefly to the justices beforehand in the court’s conference room, as other presidents have done in the past, according to a court spokeswoman.

In deciding whether to allow the travel ban to go into effect, the justices are set to weigh whether Trump’s harsh election campaign rhetoric can be used as evidence that the March 6 order was intended to discriminate against Muslims.

Trump has spoken out against courts blocking the ban and has also criticized his own lawyers. The court is currently considering an emergency request from the administration seeking to put its travel ban into effect while litigation continues.

Federal judges in Maryland and Hawaii blocked Trump’s 90-day ban on travellers from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The Hawaii judge also blocked a 120-day ban on refugees entering the United States. The injunctions blocking the ban were upheld on appeal.

Trump’s appointment of conservative Gorsuch has been his most significant win since taking office in January.

Gorsuch, who has been sitting on the bench since April 10, restored the high court’s 5-4 conservative majority. There was a vacancy on the court for more than a year following the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.