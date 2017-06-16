KUALA LUMPUR:- Malaysia found two air force officers dead in a northeastern forest on Thursday after their fighter jet went missing during a training exercise, the chief of the country’s air force told reporters. The task of upgrading Malaysia’s ageing fleet of fighter jets is being complicated by defence budget cuts, as Prime Minister Najib Razak grapples with growing public discontent over the rising cost of living. French arms maker Dassault Aviation SA, which builds the Rafale fighter jet, is seen as a frontrunner to supply up to 18 new aircraft to Malaysia’s air force in a deal that could be worth more than $2 billion.–Reuters