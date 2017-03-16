According to The Independent, At least one person has been injured after an explosion at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices in Paris.

French media reported that the person had opened an envelope containing an explosive substance.

A spokesperson for the Paris prefecture of police said: "An operation is underway for a person injured by a suspicious package with, according to preliminary information, a firework inside."

It came a day after an explosive package was found at the offices of Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schäuble.

"The package contained an explosive mix," Berlin Police said in a statement. "It was designed to cause severe injuries when the package is opened."

Investigators said the substance found was frequently used in the production of fireworks.

Greece's interior ministry said the package had a Greek stamp and was falsely put under the name of a New Democracy party member.

An investigation is underway into how the explosives bypassed Greek security checks to leave the country.

It was unclear if the two incidents are linked.