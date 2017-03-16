WASHINGTON : The US Department of Justice indicted two Russian intelligence officers and two other people, on charges stemming from the hacking of at least half a billion Yahoo accounts.

The defendants, including two officers of the Russian Federal Security Service, Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, were able to gain information about “millions of subscribers” at Yahoo, Google, and other webmail providers, the Justice Department said. Dokuchaev and Sushchin paid co-conspirators Alexsey Belan and Karim Baratov to access email accounts, the Justice Department said.

Targets of the hacking allegedly orchestrated by the four included security personnel, diplomats and journalists.

“We will not allow individuals, groups, nation states, or a combination of them to compromise the privacy of our citizens, the economic interests of our companies, or the security of our country, acting attorney general Mary McCord said, announcing the charges.

One of the alleged hackers has been one of the FBI’s most wanted cyber criminals for more than three years, according to Att Gen McCord.

“We would hope [Russia] would respect our criminal justice system and respect these charges,” said Att Gen McCord, acknowledging the fact that the US does not have an extradition treaty with Russia.

“The United Kingdom’s MI5 made substantial contributions to the advancement of this investigation,” added FBI executive assistant director Paul Abbate.

Yahoo was criticized for the delay in informing users about the 2014 breach.

The stolen data included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth and encrypted passwords, but not credit card data, according to Yahoo. Last year, users were advised to change their passwords.