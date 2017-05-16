NEW DELHI - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas began a three-day visit to India on Monday with a tour of an IT facility that is helping Ramallah build a high-end tech hub.

Abbas, who arrived late Sunday, will hold talks on the Middle East peace process, among other issues, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in coming days.

But his first stop was to a technology institute outside Delhi where India is lending its IT know-how to help Palestine spur job creation in the tech sector.

India agreed in October to spend $12 million financing a new IT hub in Ramallah in a sign of India’s “strong commitment to support (the) Palestinian cause”, the foreign ministry said at the time.

Abbas and his delegation spent nearly two hours touring the Centre for Development of Advance Computing. The Palestinian leader will this evening attend a function at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi. Abbas will on Tuesday be formally welcomed at the presidential palace before meeting Modi, Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Clashes erupt as Palestinians mark ‘Nakba’

Palestinians marching to remember those displaced at the time of the 1948 founding of Israel clashed with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Monday, leaving several wounded. Annual marches are held on May 15 to mark what Palestinians call the “Nakba,” or catastrophe in Arabic.

Controversial new US ambassador to Israel David Friedman also arrived in the country on Monday to take up his post, days ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump.

Friedman, due to present his credentials to President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday, has been a strong supporter of Israeli settlement building in the occupied West Bank.

After his arrival in Tel Aviv, Friedman visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, praying there and kissing the sacred site, the holiest location where Jews are allowed to pray.

“I prayed for the president and I wished him success, especially on his upcoming trip,” Friedman said in a video posted on the US embassy’s Twitter feed.

“I know it’s going to be an amazing trip,” he said.

Friedman, a frequent visitor to Jerusalem, also exchanged words near the wall with Steven Tyler of American rock band Aerosmith, in town for a concert.

Jewish-American bankruptcy lawyer Friedman has expressed scepticism over the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the basis of years of US peace efforts.

He has also advocated breaking with decades of precedent by moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem, a prospect deeply alarming to Palestinians.

Trump vowed to move the embassy to Jerusalem during his campaign, but has since backed away, saying the move was still being looked at.

He will have to decide by the beginning of June whether to continue with the policy of his predecessors and again block the embassy’s transfer.

Trump is expected to visit Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories on May 22 and 23.

At a checkpoint on the outskirts of Ramallah, dozens of Palestinian youths hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers, who responded with rubber bullets and the foul-smelling riot control spray known as skunk.

A Palestinian emergency worker said that 11 Palestinians were taken to hospital, most of them wounded by rubber bullets. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Earlier, thousands of people carrying Palestinian flags marched through the city, many carrying large keys to symbolise their claims to the homes they lost in 1948.

“I come every year to commemorate this anniversary, this catastrophe,” said Salha Orabi, a descendant of refugees and now a resident of the nearby Jelazoun refugee camp.

“The Nakba for us symbolises destruction,” he added. “It is us who have left our homes and our land.”

In Bethlehem, hundreds of Palestinians stoned Israeli troops guarding the tomb of biblical matriarch Rachel, a shrine venerated by Jews and Muslims, an AFP photographer said.

Soldiers fired tear gas and stun grenades, but the number of Palestinian casualties was not immediately known.

In the 1948 Nakba, mourned by Palestinians each May 15, more than 760,000 Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes in the war surrounding Israel’s declaration of independence.

For the Palestinians, the right to return to homes they fled or were forced to leave is a prerequisite for any peace agreement with Israel, but it is a demand the Jewish state has rejected.

The anniversary came this year against the backdrop of a hunger strike by Palestinians in Israeli prisons, led by jailed leader Marwan Barghouti.

In what the Palestine Liberation Organisation said in a statement was a message from his solitary confinement cell, he said the fast, in its 29th day on Monday, would go on indefinitely.

“My oath and pledge to the prisoners and our people is to pursue the battle for freedom and dignity until it reaches its stated goals,” he said.