MEXICO CITY: A knife-wielding assailant stabbed a priest in the neck as he said mass in Mexico City’s cathedral Monday, then tried to flee the church before being caught, officials said.

“We are united in prayer for Father Machorro who just was gored in the neck in the cathedral,” fellow priest Jose Aguilar said on Twitter.

Dozens of worshippers were in the Mexico City cathedral, Latin America’s largest and a popular tourist draw on the landmark Zocalo square, when the assailant stabbed the priest.

The priest was rushed to hospital for treatment of neck wounds, police said. They declined to give the identity of the assailant, who was turned over to prosecuting authorities. Mexico City prosecutors then said the man identified himself as a US national, called himself an artist and refused to give any motive for the attack.

They said he had told authorities he would not offer information that could incriminate him, a prosecutors’ statement said.