An Afghan diplomat in Pakistan on Monday said his government had proposed an “exchange” Taliban commanders who were in custody of Islamabad and Kabul.

Omar Zakhilwal in an interview to local media said his government had called on Pakistan to “exchange several Tehreek-e-Taliban militants for Afghan Taliban”.

“There are (several) TTP men in our custody. Pakistan has also rounded up Afghan Taliban commanders. If we hand them over to each other then it would be of no problem,” Zakhilwal said.

“Our proposal will help dispel the impression that we aid the Pakistani Taliban.”

The Afghan envoy said President Ashraf Ghani had accepted an invitation to travel to Pakistan but added no further development had taken place.

“His visit to Pakistan is conditional,” he added.