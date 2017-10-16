An oil rig exploded in Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain late on Sunday and at least six people were injured, authorities told local media.

Kenner Police Department spokesman Sergeant Brian McGregor told the Times-Picayune newspaper that there were “a lot of injuries,” with at least six confirmed and more expected.

St. Charles Parish said on its Facebook page that an oil rig was on fire in the lake near New Orleans and had “caused the loud sound earlier tonight.”

A WVUE Fox 8 television video posted on Facebook showed an industrial structure ablaze with smoke pouring off it as lights flashed nearby.

Police did not respond to a request for comment. There were no immediate details on the cause of the fire or the ownership of the rig.