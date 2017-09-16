KANO - At least 33 people drowned after an overloaded boat carrying traders from Niger capsized in northwest Nigeria, the National Emergency Management (NEMA) said on Friday. They were travelling from Gaya in the Dosso region of southern Niger to Lolo, in the Baguda area of Kebbi state, when the accident happened on Wednesday morning. NEMA coordinator Suleiman Mohammed Karim said the boat had a capacity of 70 passengers but survivors said 150 people and their goods were on board. “Eighty-four passengers were rescued by Nigerian and Nigerien rescue officials and the assistance of local divers,” he told AFP.