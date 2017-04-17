Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Monday that they have seized around 2,000 kgs of explosives that were kept inside a house and the militants were apparently using them in terrorist attacks.

The ministry further added that the operation was conducted in the vicinity of Char Asiab district of Kabul which resulted into the confiscation of the explosives.

MoI also added that an investigation is underway in this regard.

The Taliban insurgents mostly use the explosives of Ammonium Nitrate type to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices which are mainly used in roadside bombings.

Roadside bombings are considered as the main cause of the casualties of the security forces, government employees, and the ordinary civilians.

This comes as the Afghan forces on Saturday foiled a plot by the anti-government armed militants to launch rockets on Kabul city.

At least ten rockets prepared for the attack was discovered and confiscated from the Khak-e-Jabar district o Kabul before the militants manage to fire them on the city.

The latest developments comes as the anti-government armed militants are attempting to destabilize the key cities of the country including capital Kabul, a move which the insurgents often adopt as the weather gets warm.